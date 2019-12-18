TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Brevard County driver downed two bottles of liquor to calm his nerves after his Kia Rio got stuck on railroad tracks and was hit by a train late Thursday, an arrest report says.

Suspect remains behind bars

Driver drank 2 bottles of liquor

Train smashed into Kia Rio

Danny Lee Wyatt, Jr., 43, of Titusville remained behind bars at the Brevard County Jail after he was charged with driving under the influence for the third time within 10 years and refusing to submit to a DUI test while driving on a suspended license.

He was also cited for stopping/parking on railroad tracks.

Wyatt told Titusville Police he missed a turn while driving home from a liquor store.

“He then found his car stuck on the railroad tracks. Danny stated he saw the train coming down the tracks. He tried to flag the train to stop. Danny could see the train was not stopping, therefore, Danny got out of his vehicle,” a Titusville police report said. “He was not inside the vehicle when the vehicle was struck by the train and the driver's airbag deployed.”

After the crash, Wyatt retrieved a bag from the wreck that included liquor bottles.

“He cut his right arm on the broken glass. He stated he immediately drank two bottles of the liquor because he was so scared,” the report said. “He then went home.”

He returned to the scene and talked with officers. They took his statement and asked him to perform field sobriety tests.

He failed the tests and was arrested on DUI charges. He refused to provide a sample of his blood, a police report said.