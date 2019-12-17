ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is known for many things, but snow isn't one of them.

But if you're looking for something extra to get you into the holiday spirit, there are a few places around Central Florida where you can see "snow." Of course, it's not the real thing, but it's as close as you can get in the Sunshine State.

Here are five places you can see "snow" in Florida.

Light Up UCF – University of Central Florida, Orlando

The annual holiday event features an ice skating rink, rides, a light show, and yes, even a snowfall. The event takes place at UCF's Addition Financial Area now through January 5. Admission is free.

Snow Days – The Florida Aquarium, Tampa

Snow Days at the Florida Aquarium includes animal encounters, diving elves and a real snow play area for kids. The snow play area is included with general admission to the aquarium. Snow Days runs December 26-30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wekiva Island's Winter Wonderland – Longwood

For another year, Wekiva Island has transformed into a winter wonderland. Among the palm trees, visitors will find Santa and Mrs. Claus, festive food and thousands of lights every evening. They'll even be able to experience a snowfall. The event runs through January 1. Admission is free.

Holidays at Old Town – Kissimmee

Now through December 25, festive decorations will be on display at Old Town. And on select nights, visitors can enjoy live music and "white, fluffy snow" falling onto the streets below. Admission is free.

Enchant Christmas – St. Petersburg

Enchant Christmas features the world's largest Christmas Light Maze, a Christmas Market, an ice skating trail and more. It also has "snow" through various parts of the attraction, including the light maze. The attraction is located at Tropicana Field now through December 29. Admission starts at $14.99 for children ages 4-13, $16.99 for teens ages 14-17 and $19.99 for adults.