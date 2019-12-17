KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Christopher Otero-Rivera is facing new charges related to the murder of his estranged wife Nicole Montalvo.

He had a first appearance Tuesday morning on a failure to report death charge. There was also a pre-trial hearing in the afternoon, on his violation of domestic injunction case, also against his estranged wife.

Otero-Rivera’s attorney Migdalia Perez filed a motion to suppress statements made by him when he was questioned during the disappearance of Montalvo.

Perez said her client had to cooperate with authorities then, because he was under probation, but she said she believes those statements were obtained illegally.

“One of the conditions of probation is that he cooperates with law enforcement, and so he does have certain rights,” Perez explained. “Just because you’re on probation, the probation officer can search your home, speak to you, get certain statements… But it doesn’t completely foreclose all of his constitutional rights, and that’s what we’re arguing.”

Perez is hoping she can get a hearing for her motion before the trial for his violation of domestic injunction set for January 21.