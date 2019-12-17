WAKE COUNTY — Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Microsoft will be expanding their operations in Morrisville.

Microsoft to invest $47.5 million in Morrisville expansion

Will create 500 new jobs

Though wages will vary by position, average for new positions could reach up to $125,000

Microsoft says they will be investing $47.5 million in the Wake County expansion, which will bring 500 new jobs to the area.

“Companies like Microsoft continue to expand in North Carolina because they see us as the right fit for technology success. Skilled, diverse workers and strong infrastructure mean businesses are confident that expanding in our state is a good business decision,” said Governor Cooper.

“Microsoft is excited for the opportunities ahead in North Carolina,” said Reggie Isaac, US Citizenship Lead for Economic Development, Microsoft. “We look forward to growing our workforce in Wake County, and expanding our ability to both drive innovation and serve employees, customers and partners in the community.”

In October, the company announced a $23 million expansion in Charlotte that will create 430 jobs in the area.

“When tech giants choose North Carolina, they join a thriving technology hub with the largest research park in the nation,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “This expansion affirms the value that Microsoft finds in our world-class research universities, innovative research and development network, and strong pipeline of tech talent.”

According to a release from Governor Cooper's office, although it will vary based on the position, the average wage for all new positions could reach up to $125,000. The current average wage in Wake County is just over $58,000.

“This is exciting news for Wake County,” said N.C. Senator Wiley Nickel. “This additional investment by Microsoft further cements North Carolina as a booming ecosystem for startups and large information technology companies.”