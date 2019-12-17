ORLANDO, Fla. — A new bill in the Florida House would provide $1 million in funding to keep a UCF PTSD clinic up and running — and expand to keep more first responders safe.

Florida bill would allocate $1 million to UCF PTSD VR clinic

UCF Restores initially served vets, expanded to first-responders

Funds would also pay to develop apps, suicide prevention site

Proposed by state Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando, HB 9093 would appropriate money from the general revenue fund for UCF Restores , a clinic that treats active-duty military personnel and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder using virtual technology, free of charge.

The clinic later expanded to treat first responders and other trauma victims.

"PTSD is not just a disorder that happens to our military personnel. Our first responders are being subjected to these horrific scenes over and over again," said Dr. Amie Newins , UCF Restores' director of continuing education.

Despite trauma, Newins said it can be difficult for first responders to get treatment, and not just because of entrenched stigma about reaching out for help.

“One of the challengers they run into with getting services is their shift schedule," she explained. "So many providers are operating 9 to 5 or typical work hours. But their (first-responders') shifts don’t fit into those time blocks well.”

That’s why $100,000 of the funds would help UCF Restores develop a “Red Line" app, allowing firefighters to reach out for mental health help immediately. They aim to eventually develop an extension app, “Blue Line,” for law enforcement officers in crisis.

“There’s some data now suggesting that more police officers die by suicide than in gunfire or in the line of duty," Newins said. “There’s been growing recognition of why we need trauma services.”

Another $100,000 of the funds would also be allocated for developing an online suicide prevention site targeted to teens, first responders, vets, and the LGBTQ community.

Newins said that for patients, the help is transformative.

“When they say, 'If you all weren’t here, I never would’ve gotten these services,' I just think it’s imperative we’re able to continue to do what we’re doing here," she said.