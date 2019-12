The FDNY has confirmed one person has died after being hit by falling debris in Times Square.

Police say the victim was a 60-year-old woman.

The deadly incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on West 49th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Police say officers found the woman unconscious on the sidewalk with head injuries when they arrived at the scene.

She was pronounced dead by an EMS crew at the scene.

The cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.