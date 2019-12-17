'Tis the season for giving and getting, but don't forget about making.

If there are still people left on the shopping list, consider making a one-of-a-kind gift with the help of Loaded Lumber.

"We give people the opportunity to make something that they probably would never branch out and make themselves, and this really is something for everybody," said Jillian Cannan, Loaded Lumber’s co-owner.

#Christmas is one week from tomorrow!! Did you already get all your shopping done? Haven’t even started yet?? How about making a gift! This morning on #YMB we have you covered with DIY gifts and ones that are already made at Loaded Lumber! @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/o1AZLfMNhK — Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) December 17, 2019

Classes are being offered almost daily leading up to Christmas, with plenty of opportunities to get creative and more than 400 projects to choose from.

"We give you the wood to build your board, you use the power tools, you stain it, you paint it, and then you leave with a one-of-a-kind piece that you created," Cannan said.

Even for those who might not consider themselves crafty, there are plenty of gifts already made in the shop.

How cute is this sign to hang all of your greeting cards?! This was just made this morning! @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/qvD845MuOW — Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) December 17, 2019

"Even if you now have friends that live out of state, we have things that you can come in and buy them to remind them of their hometown, and again I just think it's really important to shop local," said Samara Hutcheson, Loaded Lumber’s studio manager.

If time is at a premium, give the gift of DIY with a class pass, which also doubles as spending time with family and friends.

"Our class passes are really fun because it gives anyone the option of coming to any of our workshops, so they can come and do our brunch on the weekend, which is really great, where we have bottomless mimosas and a brunch spread along with getting to design your own board,” Hutcheson said. “Or they can use a class pass to come to an open workshop at the studio or a specialty class like our chunky knit blankets or they can use it to go to any off-site workshop too at any local bar or restaurant.”

Another great gift idea — a hand knit blanket to cozy up with all winter long! 🧶 @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/y9bvNdpx09 — Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) December 17, 2019

Extended holiday hours are being offered this week.

For more information visit their website.