ORLANDO, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man who told deputies he forgot a loaded gun was in his backpack was arrested near the entrance of Disney's Animal Kingdom on Monday.

Nathan Allen Polit, 29, was charged with illegally carrying a concealed firearm, a third-degree felony, after an Orange County deputy said Polit had a black 9mm semiautomatic pistol in his bag. Polit told them he was worried about his vehicle being broken into, so he moved it to his backpack and forgot it was there.

An arrest affidavit says Polit said he doesn't have a concealed-carry permit.

Disney World prohibits weapons of any kind, including firearms, on its properties.

Deputies requested a $1,000 bond for Polit. Orange County Jail records show he was released Monday afternoon.