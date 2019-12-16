ORLANDO, Fla. — A new initiative between Orange County and Universal Parks and Resorts looks to tackle the affordable housing crisis facing Central Florida.
The two recently coming under fire after the announcement of a final deal to split the $315 million Kirkman Road extension to Universal’s newest park expansion.
Here’s what you should know about the initiative:
1. Donation: Universal Parks is donating 23 acres of land to Orange County.
2. Affordable Housing: Twenty acres of land will be used for roughly 1,000 units of affordable housing.
3. Mass Transit: Three acres will be used for mass transit, which will aid the Kirkman Road expansion.
4. Project Details: These two projects do not have an official start date, completion date, or builder assigned.
5. Land Value: The land value that Universal is donating for these projects has not been released.
State Rep @AnnaForFlorida now speaking about renters in Central Florida, and need for affordable housing.@MyNews13 #news13Orange pic.twitter.com/GZVOqyTqoy— Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) December 16, 2019