ORLANDO, Fla. — A new initiative between Orange County and Universal Parks and Resorts looks to tackle the affordable housing crisis facing Central Florida.  

  • Universal donating 23 acres of land to Orange Co.
  • Land will be used for affordable housing, mass transit
The two recently coming under fire after the announcement of a final deal to split the $315 million Kirkman Road extension to Universal’s newest park expansion.

Here’s what you should know about the initiative:

1. Donation: Universal Parks is donating 23 acres of land to Orange County.

2. Affordable Housing: Twenty acres of land will be used for roughly 1,000 units of affordable housing.

3. Mass Transit: Three acres will be used for mass transit, which will aid the Kirkman Road expansion.

4. Project Details: These two projects do not have an official start date, completion date, or builder assigned.

5. Land Value: The land value that Universal is donating for these projects has not been released.