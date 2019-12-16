ORLANDO, Fla. — A new initiative between Orange County and Universal Parks and Resorts looks to tackle the affordable housing crisis facing Central Florida.

Universal donating 23 acres of land to Orange Co.

Land will be used for affordable housing, mass transit

The two recently coming under fire after the announcement of a final deal to split the $315 million Kirkman Road extension to Universal’s newest park expansion.

Here’s what you should know about the initiative:

1. Donation: Universal Parks is donating 23 acres of land to Orange County.

2. Affordable Housing: Twenty acres of land will be used for roughly 1,000 units of affordable housing.

3. Mass Transit: Three acres will be used for mass transit, which will aid the Kirkman Road expansion.

4. Project Details: These two projects do not have an official start date, completion date, or builder assigned.

5. Land Value: The land value that Universal is donating for these projects has not been released.