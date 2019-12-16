ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando will start testing a public restroom pilot program called "DTO Go" in downtown Orlando this week.

Restroom trailers set up on Rosalind Ave and near Jefferson Garage

Pilot program begins Monday

As part of the program, portable restroom trailers have been set up on Rosalind Avenue near Central Avenue and near the Jefferson Garage. They each have two stalls, each equipped with a toilet and a sink to wash your hands.

“There is a lot of people that are outside — we are being completely honest here — and there is nowhere to use the restroom," said Orlando street resident Ebony Hall, who said she's in favor of the program. "So it will be a lot more sanitary, because a lot of people don't really use the bathroom where they're not supposed to use it at.”

Hall said she spends time at Lake Eola and during the day the current public restrooms are open there, but come nighttime it’s tough because they closed.

“The bathroom situation over there [with the portables] will be a lot more manageable for people,” said Hall.

The city said the goal is to create a safe restroom environment. It’s part of a one-year pilot program.

Operating hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Resident Tom White are hoping the portables are kept up. He used the public bathroom at Lake Eola Sunday.

“That bathroom is just deplorable, and it's one the park people are supposed to be cleaning up,” said White.

Hall said she hopes things go well during the pilot.

“Use it the right way they are supposed to, they are not going in there doing something stupid, not messing it up for people who need to use it,” said Hall.