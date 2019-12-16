The El Morro sandwich at La Creacion Bakery can feed your hungry family during the holidays.
Ingredients:
½ pound bread: Agua bread or Soft and Sweet bread
Choice of cheese: American, Cheddar or Swiss.
Green peppers
Onions
Mayo-ketchup
Garlic infusion (olive oil & garlic)
Eleven meats: Ham, Mortadella, Turkey Ham, Roasted Turkey, Pork, Smoked Ham, Salami, Pastrami, Bacon, Chicken and Steak
Directions:
Put all meats in a hot pan on medium temperature and cook about 4 minutes
Prepare the bread, adding: mayo-ketchup, lettuce & tomatoes (can use butter or mayonnaise, too)
Add onions, green peppers and garlic infusion to the meat, cook 2-3 more minutes
Add meat to bread, press or toast.
Finally, cut El Morro in 4 pieces and enjoy!