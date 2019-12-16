CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's an iconic fixture in Charlotte's history that could soon turn into an entertainment complex.

West Charlotte's Excelsior Club was once a popular gathering spot for African-Americans, especially those hoping to run for public office. It later closed in 2016 and since then plans to redevelop and preserve the site have failed to come to fruition.

A zoning meeting is planned for Monday night. Before the meeting, councilman James "Smuggie" Mitchell says the council will vote on a $50,000 loan to California-based buyer Kenwood Investments to help with plans to redevelop and preserve the Excelsior.

It's an action that is not currently listed on the agenda. Mitchell says that was an oversight by the city manager and they are working on getting that business item added.

Outside the iconic Excelsior Club in W. @CLTgov. City council voting tonight on $50K loan to help with preserving and redeveloping the site. @MeckCounty Commissioners to vote Tues. @SpecNewsCLT pic.twitter.com/HnFFaUN1VJ — Jonathan Lowe (@JonathanUpdates) December 16, 2019

This new agreement calls for Mecklenburg County commissioners to also chip in $50,000 in taxpayer money. A meeting agenda for commissioners says they are set to vote on that Tuesday. That county contribution would go to either preserving or re-creating the Excelsior's facade.

Earlier this year, a different and unidentified California-based investor had a deal to redevelop the site. Any developer that takes on this site has some challenges.

The building has fallen into despair so there's some rehabbing that needs to take place. Historians and those who used to frequent the club want to preserve its iconic look. Additionally, any plan has to make economic sense for the developer.

Councilman Mitchell says it's been difficult finding the right recipe for the club site.

"Bureaucracy, I would say that. You know, the city had other priorities that got in place. Then, there was some discussion about what amount of money we could put in. So, I think that everybody's very comfortable."

Foundation for the Carolinas has also committed $100,000 as well as $50,000 coming from the Knight Foundation making the total community contribution to preserving the Excelsior $250,000.

Mitchell says the buyer has committed to turning the club into an entertainment complex that includes a restaurant, hotel, bar music venue, and art gallery.