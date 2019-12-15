WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven middle school teacher is set to compete for a loftier title next month: Miss Florida USA.

Jasmine Johnson has competed in 10 pageants previously

Miss Florida USA pageant a stepping stone to Miss Universe

Competing in pageants is something Jasmine Johnson has always enjoyed. She’s competed in 10 so far.

For Johnson, competing for Miss Florida USA was always a bucket list item. She said seeing the new Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunsi, from South Africa win while wearing her natural short-cropped afro was empowering.

“For her to go out there and win the crown, it was a huge milestone in barrier-breaking,” said Johnson.

The Jewett Middle Academy TV Production teacher will be representing Winter Haven in the Miss Florida USA pageant, scheduled for Jan. 16-19. It’s one of the stepping stones to competing for Miss Universe.

An avid dancer and former dance studio owner, her platform is focused on helping young people gain access to arts and athletics.

“There are some students who don’t have access to any programs at all,” said Johnson. “It doesn’t mean that they’re not talented. It also doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t have an opportunity to explore. So for me, my platform is to get students involved.”

She said she’s working out six days a week preparing for the swimwear portion of the competition.

“This has been a huge journey for me," she explained. "When I started I was 164 pounds. I’m now 123 pounds and it’s not the weight — it’s really more about the health aspect of it,” said Johnson.

The middle school teacher said her students have played a major role in helping her get prepared.

“With interviews, helping me pick out my clothes, even down to making sure I’m eating the right things at lunch, so I’m nervous but I’m definitely exciting to be in the running,” said Johnson.