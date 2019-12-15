CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION — SpaceX is set for a rocket launch attempt on Monday evening.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The launch window Monday is from 7:10 p.m. to 8:38 p.m.

The rocket will launch the J-C-SAT 18/Kacific 1 communications satellite.

Built by Boeing, the communications satellite will provide mobile and broadband services across the Asia-Pacific region.

This launch was originally planned for November but was delayed.

It's not the only launch planned this week.

ULA and Boeing plan to launch an Atlas V rocket, which will carry the Starliner crew capsule on its first flight into space.

The unmanned test mission is critical in determining whether the Starliner can eventually carry astronauts to the International Space Station.

The Atlas V launch will be on Friday morning.