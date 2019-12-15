ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina and two state lawmakers are backing legislation aimed at removing an incentive for criminals to smash their ways into closed gun shops to quickly make off with handguns, long rifles, and shotguns.

Mina and State Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil of Maitland and State Senator Victor Torres of Kissimmee, both Democrats, held a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday to detail the legislation.

House Bill 923 and a Senate companion would require gun stores to secure firearms during regular business hours.

They would have to be locked in cabinet or secured by a cables or steel rods.

“Right now, there is no law that requires those who sell firearms to lock them up after hours,” Mina said in a guest column Friday in the Orlando Sentinel.

Licensed dealers in Florida reported 256 firearm thefts last year.

“What we’re asking for is a simple solution to a large problem here in Central Florida and across the state,” Goff-Marcil said in a statement. “This bill is going to do a lot to keep our communities safe without restricting anyone’s ability to obtain a gun legally. I’m proud to work with Sheriff Mina on this great bill.”

Mina has acknowledged that many gun stores and pawnshops already lock up or otherwise secure their weapons after hours. Some don’t, though.

In July, he noted, burglars stole weapons from four stores in Central Florida, including two in Orange County.

More than 50 weapons were taken by criminals at the two stores in Orange County by smashing glass plates and lifting firearms out of display cases or off walls, Mina said. The break-ins were over in minutes.

Mina said five states -- California, Connecticut, Illinois, Minnesota and New Jersey -- and the District of Columbia have similar after-hours, gun-store lock-up laws. They also have fewer gun thefts, he says.