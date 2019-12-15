ORLANDO, Fla. — Supporters of sex trafficking survivors are trying to help more victims in Central Florida.

Sales at Transitions Retail Boutique in Orlando support Samaritan Village’s safe house for survivors of sex trafficking. It offers a supervised one or two-year program where women receive medical attention, therapy, and other services.

Now they want to expand and create a transitional home to further support those survivors.

Samaritan Village says many women who have been trafficked have criminal records because they are being sold and labeled a prostitute, or they're labeled thieves because they're forced to steal. That can make finding housing challenging. A transitional house could help with that next step of care.

“It's going to be a lot less restrictive," said Samaritan Village Retail Coordinator Tonya McIntyre. "But you're going to see you have the same support that you need in order to help you get back to the life that you dreamed about when you were little, but you didn't see come to fruition as you got older.”

While sales and donations help, survivors of human trafficking can also go to the store and get the clothes they need.

“Our goal is ultimately help however many people we can help. So it’s not just the ladies in our program, it’s any survivor,” said McIntyre.

Samaritan Village says they do this at no cost to the victims. They do not receive public funding and completely rely on donations and grants.

https://www.samaritanvillage.net/give​