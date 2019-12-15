The City of Albany threatened to shut down Delaware Grocery this past week following a string of shootings surrounding the corner where the store is located. Mayor Sheehan and Police Chief Hawkins made the joint announcement on Thursday.

Neighbors we spoke with on Sunday say they do want the violence to stop but they don't want to see their neighborhood bodegas disappear.

"I think this store is wrongly being targeted; they are helpful to the community. A lot of this stuff that's going on is happening on the streets, the store just happens to be here," said a resident and customer.

Ahmed Flemming, 33, was fatally shot on Second and Judson Street last weekend. Just a few blocks away from that location is Dileep Rathore's store The Neighborhood Fresh Market. He agrees with residents spoken to and says some of the problems lie with the city.

"We are pleading to the chief and the mayor to put more engagement officers in this area," Dileep said.

The Albany police department recently consolidated areas where neighborhood engagement officers normally would patrol and Dileep says it shows.

"Chris Jones used to be the best person who used to be always engaged with the people and here all the time in summer right outside. Officer Wallace, now he got promoted to community liaison. We need those officers who care about the community, in the community," Dileep said.

APD has beefed up security cameras and lighting in the area but residents say its not enough.

"You want it to be more of a safe neighborhood you have to be here more," said one resident.

"I'm concerned they are actually making the beats larger and they're not going to increase the capacity of what they had in the past," said Councilman Samuel Fein.

Dileep says shutting down Delaware is not the answer but he says change happens when everyone does their part to keep his community safe.

"For me, if someone is standing outside my store, I say hey guys come inside to grab the business but I can't let you hang out here," Dileep said.

Owners of the Delaware Grocery declined to comment on their efforts but on Sunday one customer says a petition was started to save the store.

"If the store is to be removed it's going to affect the community, period!" said one customer.