ORLANDO, Fla. — An 18-year-old Apopka man remained behind bars on Saturday, a week after he allegedly gunned down a man during a quarrel outside of a club hosting a quinceañera near Ocoee.

Pablo Jaimes Jr. accused in fatal shooting

Miguel Gonzalez died in surgery at ORMC

PREVIOUS: Man Shot, Killed During Ocoee Quinceanera

Pablo Jaimes Jr. was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Miguel Gonzalez at 11:40 p.m. December 7 outside Club Fenix at 2151 Ocoee-Apopka Road, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gonzalez was taken to AdventHealth Apopka, formerly Florida Hospital Apopka, then airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

ORMC is Central Florida’s only level-one trauma center, meaning it is qualified to treat the most critically injured patients in the region.

Gonzalez died at 4:10 a.m. December 8 while in surgery, deputies said.

The dispute began at 8 p.m. when a group of about eight arrived uninvited at the quinceañera, a celebration of a 15-year-old girl’s birthday.

The group included the girl’s ex-boyfriend. She asked the ex-boyfriend and his friends to leave the party through a request relayed by her uncle. They did.

Then a larger group of about 12, including Jaimes, returned three hours later, a report alleges. The uncle again asked them to leave.

“While outside on the north side of the club; Pablo Jaimes was in a verbal argument with a crowd of people,” the report alleged. “Pablo pulled a handgun from his waistband and began to display it towards everyone. He fired a shot into the ground, and later fired another shot hitting a bystander/victim, Miguel Gonzalez in the chest.”

In a news release, deputies said Gonzalez escorted Jaimes out of the club before the shooting.

The shooter ran away, prompting deputies to set up a perimeter and search with a helicopter and police dogs. They didn’t find the gunman.

Investigators later found an unattended vehicle in the club’s parking lot, a 2004 BMW, registered to Pablo Jaimes-Cabenas Sr. His son is Pablo Jaimes Jr.

Witnesses picked Jaimes out of photo line-ups, saying he was the shooter, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested on a warrant December 11. Jaimes is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.