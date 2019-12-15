ORLANDO, Fla. — Mental health professionals from Orlando and around the country are taking part in a three-day training aimed at learning how to treat those with PTSD and other mental health conditions.

Art International is non-profit based out of Tampa that sponsors the trainings. In total there are 24 of throughout the year including the one taken place at the Providence Counseling Center in Orlando.

The method is called “ART”, or Accelerated Resolution Therapy.

“It is an eye movement therapy, which means that the therapist learns how to use their hands to make clients go back and forth, which actually simulates the R.E.M. cycle of sleep, when is usually when our brain processes all kinds of information,” said Brenda Stutler, licensed mental counselor.

Stutler taught the training Saturday.

“While the clinicians is using their hand to the client move their eyes back and forth, at the same time, the client is watching the trauma in their mind like a movie,” Stutler said.

Stutler said this method can be used to help someone like a mass shooting survivor, a first responder, or a veteran who has gone through war.

“The end goal is getting them back to functioning the way they were before the event happened," Stutler said. "If they have PTSD, a lot of the symptoms from PTSD include things like hypervigilance they can’t sleep they have high anxiety, isolate themselves. These are symptoms we want to get rid of so they can function in a normal life.”