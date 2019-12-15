KORONA, Fla. — An EF-1 tornado destroyed a home in Flagler County Saturday morning. A Flagler County bar is organizing a fundraiser to help.

Tornado cut path from Bunnell to Flagler Beach

Ike's Saloon organizing a Poker Run for Troy Robertson

Poker Run will happen on January 5

Friends and neighbors worked Saturday to help clean up the aftermath of Troy Robertson’s house.

“In 10 seconds the roof was gone,” Robertson said, who says most of his possessions are gone.

“There’s nothing left, it’s all covered, it’s all covered up, it’s all mashed, it’s all sucked out the windows, it’s all gone,” Robertson said.

Here’s a look at some of the storm wreckage we’re seeing in Korona. Crews are on-scene cleaning to the area. @MyNews13 #news13flagler pic.twitter.com/8iRVnve07i — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) December 14, 2019

It makes it hard for Robertson to know how he’ll move on.

One of Robertson’s favorite hangout spots in Bunnell is working to help him out.

“First thing was what can we do to help Troy?” said Kim Elmhore with Ike’s Saloon on State Street.

She says Robertson and his biker friends have been coming there for years.

Elmhore says he ran a repair shop out of his home, which is now destroyed.

“Right now he’s not going to be able to work, that was his livelihood, that brought him his money and now he has no place to do his work at,” Elmhore said.

Elmhore says Robertson donated to other people’s fundraisers and has always been willing to help a friend in need.

So the bar is organizing a poker run with four other local bars to raise money for him.

“I’m hoping that everyone will be willing to give back to him like he did to everybody else,” she said.

Now that benefit will be starting at another bar and end up at Ike's Saloon on January 5.

Elmhore says they’re hoping people from all over the community, not just the biker community, will come out to support Robertson.