Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is speaking for the first time about Rochester’s bond rating being lowered by Moody’s credit rating earlier this week, a move tied to the Rochester City School District budget crisis.

When the school system first announced $30 million in overspending, the city and Warren warned about possible consequences to the bond rating.

The mayor and financial experts say the downgrade in the city’s credit rate will impact taxpayers the most.

"The mismanagement of the school district funds has really impacted all of the taxpayers in the city of Rochester, and we have to make sure that the district is managed correctly," Warren said.

RCSD is a dependent district, which means its finances are linked with the city.

“It's a little bit like if you pay all your bills on time, but you cosign a loan for your brother, and your brother doesn't pay, that's going to affect your credit rating, and that's what you have, in this case,” said Brighton Securities Chairman George Conboy.

The $30 million in overspending discovered in September caused Moody’s to downgrade the city’s bond rating from Aa3 to A2.

"If the city has a lower credit rating, when they borrow money, they'll pay higher interest rates. When the city pays higher interest rates that translates directly into higher property taxes,” said Conboy.

Conboy, a financial expert, said if the city can demonstrate that it solved the issue, the credit rating agency can raise its rating and lower the cost of borrowing money, but that's dependent on the school district fixing the budget deficit.

Mayor Warren said

“The Moody's report clearly outlines the fact that the city of Rochester itself is managed very well we have been very, very conservative,” Warren said. “We manage our money the way that we're supposed to, (and) pay the bills that we're supposed to pay.”

Credit ratings are important for the city when it comes to capital improvements like school upgrades and road projects.

“I think that we have to be very, very honest with our community. This is not something that we're going to get out of overnight. It's going to take very tough decisions in order to realize the long term impacts of a $30 million overspent,” Warren said.

The mayor said city is not likely to go out for a bond until March.

Some projects it could impact are the Charles Carrol Park project and improvements to the west river wall.

Warren says those projects would require the city to borrow money, which now would come with a higher interest rate.