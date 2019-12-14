DELEON SPRINGS, FL.-A 17-year-old DeLeon Springs boy was killed early Saturday when he lost control of a pickup and crashed in northwest Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Gabriel Figueroa, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the 2005 Chevrolet pickup at roughly 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Grand Avenue and Banana Street, a preliminary FHP crash report said.

The pickup was heading south on Grand Avenue when the driver lost control for an unknown reason, troopers said.

The pickup overturned in the grass median, ejecting the driver. Then the pickup hit a tree.

The crash happened south of DeLeon Springs in an unincorpoated area of the county near DeLand.

A crash investigation is underway, FHP said.