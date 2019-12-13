ORLANDO, Fla. — Second Harvest Food Bank wants you to order food from them instead of a restaurant this holiday season.

The nonprofit says your money doesn’t just pay for the food, but it also helps lift people out of poverty.

Many in Central Florida have jobs but still can’t afford to pay rent, let alone afford Christmas presents. While the unemployment rate is at 3.2 percent in Florida, according to Goodwill, 7.7 percent of people in Florida are underemployed, meaning their income doesn’t cover their basic expenses.

Rose Marie Mccoy Mcloyd was underemployed before she joined Second Harvest Food Bank's Culinary Training program.

“I’ve been cooking (since) the age of 5,” McLoyd said.

But after a divorce and serious health complications with her daughter, she says she wasn’t able to go to culinary school to chase her dream.

“I would not have been able to afford it, not at all,” McLoyd said.

In fact many of the students in Second Harvest’s culinary training program have a hard time affording much at all.

“A lot of our students who come into our program are impoverished. About a third are homeless,” said director of philanthropy for the food bank Dan Samuels.

With the professional training they’re getting here for free, Samuels says they could very well start making double what they were making before entering the program.

The money the nonprofit raises from its holiday catering goes right back into the culinary training program, to help lift more people out of poverty and give them the tools to stay out of it.

They’ve had 321 students graduate in the last 5 years.

McLoyd has already been offered a job once she completes the program.