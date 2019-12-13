LAKELAND, Fla. — The prostitution sting in Polk County that snared 124 people during a recent undercover sting also netted a professional golfer.

Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey, 44, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree misdemeanor solicitation.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Gainey was arrested in an undercover sting called “Operation Santa’s Naughty List,” which lasted six days. The investigation yielded 53 arrests for prostitution, 46 arrests for soliciting prostitution and five arrests for intent to sexually harm a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

County Sheriff Grady Judd said Gainey, a South Carolina native, was in Florida for a charity golf event.

In surveillance video, Gainey can be seen sitting on a couch with a woman. She says "I can do $60" and Gainey pulls money from his pocket and hands it to her. Deputies entered the room moments later.

“(Gainey) missed his tee time the next morning,” Judd said. “He was a scratch.”

Gainey turned pro in 1997 and joined the PGA Tour in 2008. He’s known for wearing gloves on both hands, hence the nickname, and has one career PGA Tour win at the McGladrey Classic in October 2012.

He lost his full status on the tour in 2014 but has continued to play under sponsor exemptions. Gainey is married. He posted a $500 bond after his arrest.

It’s unclear whether Gainey has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.