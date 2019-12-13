KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A woman was released early from the Osceola County Jail after a miscarriage.

Inmate released from Osceola County Jail early

The woman had a miscarriage in her cell, according to records

She started bleeding on December 4 but was taken to a hospital days later

The woman, who was in jail for violating her probation, was released Thursday after a judge agreed to modify her sentence.

The woman started bleeding on December 4. And then over the weekend, she miscarried, according to court documents.

She was taken to the hospital the next day.

Her attorney said she was returned to the cell where she miscarried, which caused her distress.

According to court documents, the woman was initially scheduled to be released on December 30.