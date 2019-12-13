LAKE MARY, Fla. — A company in Lake Mary is looking for different ways to power its business by installing a solar canopy.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., on International Boulevard, intends to cover its parking lot with a solar canopy.

The goal is to get 55 percent of its power for the campus.

However, in order to do it, the company need to cut down 66 trees, which is a concern for the Seminole County commission.

Through negotiation, the county commission and JPMorgan Chase & Co. reached an agreement.

The banking company will replace nearly every one of the 66 trees with 53 live oak trees and 12 large bushes.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will also donate around $120,000 to the county’s tree fund.

The company hopes to start the solar project early next year.​