ESTERO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 8-month-old Bella Giorgi of Estero, Florida.

FDLE: Bella may be with 32-year-old Stephanie Giorgi

According to the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement, Bella was last seen in the 20000 block of Ardore Lane. Authorities say she was wearing a onesie with blue flowers on it.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, is 2-feet-4-inches tall, and weighs 22 pounds.

Authorities say she may be in the Hialeah, Florida area with 32-year-old Stephanie Giorgi from Estero. She is described as a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Giorgi is also 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Authorities say they may be traveling in a 2015, white Chrysler 200 with the Florida tag NEVF48.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000, or call 911.