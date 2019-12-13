BUSHNELL, Fla. — Jayda is the latest horse in Florida found that has been mutilated and authorities say Jayda was slaughtered for meat.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation Wednesday after the 11-year-old mare quarter horse was stolen, mutilated and dumped on property off State Road 471 near Jumper Creek in the Bushnell area.

“It was raining upon my arrival and I could not see any foot impressions in the sand or dirt,” an officer wrote in an incident report released Thursday. “The horse appeared to have been butchered for meat. The hide was removed, the shoulders, back strap, hams, rib meat, and some neck meat was missing.”

An incident report released by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday was heavily redacted because Jayda’s slaughter is an active investigation and because victims asked for privacy,

The incident location was listed as a “residence/pasture” along State Road 471 and County Road 546A in the Bushnell area.

A Sumter County deputy was dispatched at 7:43 a.m. Wednesday, after a horse was reported stolen from a pasture in front of a residence on State Road 471.

Someone reported hearing horses making noises about five hours earlier. At some point, Jayda vanished.

As they drove along the fence line on State Road 471, they noticed the fence had been cut, creating an opening to remove Jayda. A piece of wire was rigged at the top to make the opening in the fence less noticeable. Someone found the carcass on property east of State Road 471 near Jumper Creek.

A fence there had also been cut.

“Upon walking through the cut hole in the fence it opened up to a small fresh mowed plot by the creek,” the Sumter County Sheriff's Office report said. “Approximately 25 yards east of me I observed a large carcass that was covered by a broken sapling.”

More Cases of Horses Slaughtered

The discovery comes days after a horse was found slaughtered in Manatee County, roughly 100 miles south of Sumter County in the Tampa Bay area.

A woman reported a 21-year-old horse was mutilated at a farm in on Thanksgiving Day in Marion County, which is north of Sumter County.

Authorities have not said if these three horse mutilations are connected.

However, investigators are looking into the possibility of a connection between the recent Manatee County case to a similar incident in the same county in 2015.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said thieves busted a gate to get on a property in the 5800 block of Buckeye Road in the Palmetto area late December 1 or early December 2.

Then they stole the owner’s horse.

“Deputies and the victim searched the surrounding area and later located the horse deceased in a nearby field,” the agency said in a statement. “The horse had been slaughtered for the meat.”

Authorities are looking into possible links to a similar incident in October 2015, when a horse was killed after it was taken from Centennial Equestrian Farm, which is about two miles away.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing a person of interest in the case.