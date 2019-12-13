ORLANDO, Fla. - A former Disney World worker arrested in a child-sex sting was sentenced this week to 20 years in federal prison.

Frederick M. Pohl, Jr. brought condoms and a child-sized, pink dress adorned with hearts to the Days Inn at 9301 S. Orange Blossom Trail in anticipation of sexually attacking an 8-year-old girl in May.

The Clermont man, who suffers from mental and physical problems, arranged the meet-up while chatting online with what he thought was the girl and her father, records show.

Pohl, 41, was really chatting with a federal agent in Detroit who was working with other officers across the country to catch people who go online to sexually exploit children.

“Pohl sent explicit photos of himself and arranged to meet with the child at an Orlando hotel. When Pohl arrived at the hotel, he was arrested," a federal complaint said.

Pohl was working for Disney as a ride attendant, ensuring the security of lap bars on undisclosed rides for children and adults, when he was arrested May 21.

He worked for Disney for nine years, records show. Pohl's public defender said people didn't complain about his conduct around children while he worked at Disney.

His personnel file includes both reprimands and a positive feedback. When his arrest became public, Disney said he was placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

“He was immediately terminated from that position following his arrest,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said in a statement Friday. “The amusement park was fully cooperative with law enforcement during their investigation and there were no known instances of misconduct while Pohl was working there.”

Guilty of enticing child for sex

Pohl was originally charged with transferring obscene materials to a minor and attempting to entice a minor.

Under a plea agreement in August, Pohl admitted he was guilty of attempting to entice a child for sex. He faced a minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison to a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Senior U.S. District Judge James D. Whittemore sentenced Pohl to two decades in federal prison on Thursday in an Ocala courtroom.

“Thanks to HSI special agents in Detroit and Orlando and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, this child predator has been stopped and he will be held accountable for his crimes,” David J. Pezzutti, Homeland Security Investigations Orlando Assistant Special Agent in Charge, said in a statement.

His agency investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael P. Felicetta prosecuted.

Felon's lifetime of struggles

Pohl’s public defender asked no more than 10 years, saying her client suffered a lifetime of setbacks.

He suffered neurological damage at birth, causing physical and intellectual disabilities, Assistant Federal Defender Christine Bird said in a sentencing memorandum.

“Mr. Pohl has poor vision and has left footed weakness since birth. He is currently unable to walk without the assistance of a walker. Mr. Pohl has an IQ in the borderline range, 72 percentile, with significant deficits in reading and analysis, visual and special functioning and executive control.”

Unable to function as adult

He lived with his parents most of his life with the exception of a brief period when he lived with a woman he met online and her uncle. But Pohl suffered financially because he couldn't function independently as an adult. The uncle introduced him to chat rooms where he communicated with undercover officers posing as children.

Pohl was investigated - but not prosecuted - previously when an undercover agent from Canada posed as two, 13-year-old girls.

Pohl expressed an interest in visiting the girls in Vancouver but did not.

“When the agent reinitiated contact and expressed disappointment that Mr. Pohl did not meet with her, Mr. Pohl apologized and admitted that he lied about coming to the meeting,” Bird wrote. “On another occasion, when the agent portrayed a child in close proximity to the Defendant, he agreed to meet with the fictitious child, but did not show up.”