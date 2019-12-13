OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old Kamelia Isaac of Kissimmee has been canceled, according to FDLE.

Authorities say Kamelia has been found safe, and that the case has been resolved.

The initial alert was issued Thursday evening. At the time, Kamelia was last seen around the 2000 block of Locustberry Drive in Kissimmee wearing a black shirt and indigo jacket.

Authorities described her as a White-Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, with a mole on her lower lip.