FLORIDA — Two of the largest regional hospitals in Central Florida are teaming up.

University of Florida Health is set to acquire Central Florida Health . Here are five things you should know:

1. The two major area hospitals to get acquired are The Villages Regional Hospital and the Leesburg Regional Hospital.

2. Hospital officials say that investments in both hospitals will not go down and could go up.

3. The acquisition will not affect most insurance coverage. The United Health Care Advantage Plan (offered by The Villages) will not be affected.

4. Primary care doctor training programs will likely be added at one or both hospitals.

5. Hospital officials say construction of a new hospital in The Villages is part of the acquisition plan. ​