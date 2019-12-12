The Penfield Town Council has voted to approve a conditional use permit and site plan for the proposed South Point Apartment complex along Empire Boulevard in Penfield.

The complex is slated to go where Mario's Restaurant was. It closed a few weeks back.

The Daniele family are the developers on the project. They gave a brief presentation to the council about their vision for the apartment complex and why they think it's needed.

The developers emphasized the project would allow people to live on Irondequoit Bay and would benefit the town of Penfield.

The Daniele family says it listened to the town's input on the previous plan and made changes based on their concerns.

They scaled down the project, which included reducing it by 12 units and eliminating 16 bedrooms.

“We’ve been dealing with the town board for now close to a year really on this project. They voiced some concerns, so we went back to the drawing board and we made some concessions. We made the project smaller," said Anthony Daniele.

While the town board was pleased with the project, the approval came with one caveat. The Danieles mentioned they wanted to put money into improving the road along Empire Boulevard. The town wanted the developers to finalize details on the specific outline of the money for the future.