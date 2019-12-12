BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Bells are ringing again loudly this holiday season, but donations are quieter for the Space Coast area Salvation Army.

Brevard Salvation Army more than $7K behind last year so far

Leaders said they got a late start due to extra week leading up to Thanksgiving

RELATED: Your Holiday Headquarters

"It's interesting to be on the other side of the bell," said Renee Rader, who spends her days selling houses as a realtor.

On Wednesday, it was her second day as a first time Salvation Army bell-ringer at the Suntree Publix, where she says customers have big hearts.

"They are very nice, very generous and sweet with the spirit of Christmas," Rader told Spectrum News 13.

Unfortunately the north area Salvation Army could be doing better during their largest yearly fundraiser. And it's the calendar to blame.

We did get a late start because of the extra week leading up to Thanksgiving, said Major Jim Spencer of the Salvation Army of North/Central Brevard .

The later holiday combined with fewer locations willing to host bell-ringers before Thanksgiving has the charity more than $7,000 behind last year so far.

There's also less bell-ringers volunteering this year, so only 30 of their 35 locations are staffed full-time.

"We unfortunately have to hire bell-ringers to help us bring the funds in," Spencer said.

That means some donations go to that expense, instead of the needy. So more volunteers like Renee are needed to don the apron and ring the bell.

"You can volunteer with as little as an hour of your time," Rader said.

The Salvation Army of North/Central Brevard's goal is to raise $200,000 by year's end.