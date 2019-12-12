SANFORD, Fla. — The city of Sanford is considering new ways for residents to get around.

City leaders are looking into bike share programs, but first they want to hear from bicycle riders in Sanford. Here's what you should know:

1. If the city moves forward with bike share, a person who needs a bike for a short trip could just rent one at station. After they’re done, they would just drop it off at another location.

2. City planners have put together a survey to gauge the interest in the program .

3. So far, 200 people have filled out the survey and city planners say they’ve received a lot of positive feedback.

4. There are similar programs in Orlando, but should the city go forward it would be the first such program in this area.