Millie Rivera-Velez, the mission director at the Saint Paul Mission and Interfaith Food Pantry, says changes to SNAP benefits will have an impact on her clientele.

"We're expecting more of a volume of people needing food; a lot of our clientele and visitors are transitional people, they live transitional lives whether it's food insecurity, or homelessness, or unemployment," said Rivera-Velez.

To make sure the food pantry will be able to meet that demand for more food, her team created a game plan.

"We've decided the possibility is that we will do, instead of once a month, we'll allow clientele that really need our services to come more than once a month," said Rivera-Velez.

In order to do that, the food pantry will need more food especially staples like peanut butter, soups, and canned meats that allow families to stretch their dollars further.

"At the moment we go to the food bank of the Hudson Valley, that will mean we will go twice a month, we'll also put a plea out to our partners and our donors to donate a little more," said Rivera-Velez.

Rivera Velez says she's bracing herself for when the food stamp changes go into effect in April of 2020

"You never know much less, you don't know that dollar sign, so it's adjusting to that so I foresee seeing people right after they get their SNAP saying 'Oh! well they lowered me $80 or they lowered me $20, or they completely cut me off,'" said Rivera-Velez.

Rivera-Velez says some families will have to tighten their belts in the months that follow.

"I see the first month will probably be a little busy but I find the second and third month will be busier as people adjust," said River-Velez.

Rivera Velez says monetary donations will help them meet that greater demand.

"Our neighbors really take care of their neighbors and I love that you know neighbors taking care of neighbors," said Rivera-Velez. "People step up, they want their neighbors to be okay."

For more information on how you can help support the St. Paul's United Methodist Church Mission and Interfaith Food Pantry call (845) 343-4425.