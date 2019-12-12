WASHINGTON — Debate resumes Thursday on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Democrats said the impeachment articles fall under the charge of "high crimes and misdemeanors".

The House Judiciary Committee may vote on Thursday, setting up a full House vote next week.

Lawmakers started a marathon two-day session to consider the hhistorical charges with a lively prime-time hearing at the Capitol.

Democrats and Republicans used the otherwise procedural meeting Wednesday evening to deliver sharp, poignant and, at times, personal arguments for and against impeachment.

Both sides appealed to Americans' sense of history, with Democrats describing a strong sense of duty to stop what some have called the president's "constitutional crime spree" and Republicans decrying the "hot garbage" impeachment and what it means for the future of the country.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said Democrats are impeaching because "they don't like us" and read out a long list of Trump's accomplishments.

"It's not just because they don’t like the president, they don’t like us," Jordan added. "They don't like the 63 million people who voted for this president, all of us in flyover country, all of us common folk in Ohio, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Texas."

The committee is considering two articles of impeachment introduced by Democrats. They charge Trump with abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding aid as leverage and with obstruction of Congress for stonewalling the House’s investigation.

This all stems from a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In the phone conversation, Trump asked for a "favor," according to an account provided by the White House. He wanted an investigation into both Democrats and Biden, a possible 2020 rival. Later it was revealed that the administration was also withholding $400 million in military aid from Ukraine.

Republicans argue the money was given to Ukraine without any investigation, and there was no quid pro quo, or favor for a favor.

Trump also wanted Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son, looked into. Hunter Biden sat on the board of the Ukrainian gas company called Burisma while his father was vice president.

On Thursday, the committee will likely vote to send the articles to the full House, which is expected to vote next week. That could come after hours of debate over Republican amendments, though the articles are not likely to be changed.

Democrats are unlikely to accept any amendments proposed by Republicans unified against Trump’s impeachment.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

