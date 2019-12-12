ORLANDO, Fla. — The deadline to reach a trade deal with China to avoid a new round of tariffs is approaching, with the trade war still impacting consumers in a number of ways.

Here’s how it’s affecting the granite and quartz industry:

1. Granite costs: Most granite in the U.S., which is a natural stone, comes from Italy, Brazil, and India. Due to custom tariffs put in place in 2018, this item has seen taxes of about 4-8 percent per year placed on them.

2. Quartz costs: China quartz recently had a tariff of over 300 percent put in place on it. So if you were paying $1,000 for a slab of quartz, the consumer would now be paying $4,400 for it because of the quartz.

3. High Quality: The increase in Chinese quartz is due to the U.S. putting standards for higher quality. Most Chinese quartz is made by a machine and looks like a printed material. Higher quality quartz from South Korea or Malaysia is hand made.

4. Quartz manufacturers: More and more quartz manufacturers are starting to open up shops in the United States. This was a reactionary move to the tariffs put on place from overseas product.

5. Alternative sources: Lloyd Wicks, sales manager for Southeast Stone, says wholesalers and retailers are doing their best to find better prices for the consumers from other places.

"We are actually going to alternate sources, you know, if it is coming out of South Korea, or anything out of Malaysia or from Spain, or the U.S. They're are a lot of manufacturers we have noticed as of late that are trying to open up here in the U.S., to bring their plants here," he explained.