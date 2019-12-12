LOS ANGELES — Lee Trink is the CEO of FaZe Clan, one of the hottest gaming teams in the world.

His love of video games goes back to the days when a Pac Man arcade game was cutting edge.

“You know back then, that was like state-of-the-art and we are in whole different stratosphere now,” said Trink.

A stratosphere that has FaZe as one of the most profitable gaming companies out there.

FaZe took things to a whole level by opening a pop-up store selling merchandise from partnerships with brands like Kappa and most recently, Champion.

“Maybe they’re the canary in the coal mine, I think that we are seeing a trend where finally gaming is getting its due on the main stage,” said Trink.

In the world of gaming, it’s this type of innovation that has made FaZe Clan the brand it is today.

According to a recent Forbes article, Faze Clan landed in the top 5 of the most valuable companies in the world, worth over $240 million and bringing in $35 million in revenue last year.

“When we’re recognized by an entity like Forbes for the value that we have and to put us on the world stage in that way it’s incredible and it’s vindication for the hard work that these guys have built this brand over nine years,” said Trink.

But he gives all the credit to the players who have made the brand something their fans want to consume beyond the confines of computer screens

“To be unapologetic about their love of gaming and their belief in gaming as a lifestyle that’s what was the beginning of what changed everything and we see this as the culmination of all that hard work,” said Trink.

It’s game on in a race to the top for Trink and the rest of FaZe Clan.