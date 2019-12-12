WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A certified nursing assistant is accused of stealing two rings from an 88-year-old patient at a Winter Garden health-care facility, records Thursday shows.

Jakovee Ladrel Gray of Avon Park arrested, jailed

Suspect charged with grand theft, elderly exploitation

Cops: Gray pawned rings in Haines City

Jakovee Ladrel Gray, 30, of Avon Park is being held at the Orange County Jail on charges of grand theft and exploitation of the elderly. She is being held on a $15,00 bond.

Winter Garden police officers were called to Quality Health Of Orange County, 12751 W Colonial Drive, Winter Garden, on November 14, after the patient reported the ring theft.

One was a gold wedding band worth $950. The other, valued at $1,500, also was a gold band but also had an unspecified gem attached, an arrest affidavit said.

The elderly woman said Gray took the rings, saying she would clean and return them, when she picked up the breakfast trays from her room.

Gray denied having touched or taken the rings.

Police searched a database and found two rings fitting the descriptions of the stolen ones. They had been pawned at La Familia Pawn in Haines City about 90 minutes after police interviewed Gray.

Security video from the pawnshop captured Gray pawning the rings. Police got a copy of the pawn slip with her signature.

Police sent photos of the rings to the victim's son.

"He immediately began to cry and said those were his mother's rings that his late father gave to her while they were still in Cuba," an arrest affidavit said.

The pawn shop worked with police and retained the rings so they can be returned to the victim.

Then police obtained a warrant for Gray's arrest. She was booked into jail on Wednesday.