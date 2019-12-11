ORLANDO, Fla. — If you've ever played a game at an arcade, carnival or amusement park, you may have Bob Cassata to thank for the fun.

Bob's Space Racers celebrates 50 years next year

Volusia County company that makes midway games

Most well-known for Whac-a-Mole

Bob’s Space Racers, the Holly Hill-based gaming company, is celebrating 50 years next year. Bob Cassata started the company in his garage in 1970.

“[He] built a game for himself and everyone kept bugging him to buy it,” said Jack Cook, president of Bob's Space Racers. “They finally talked him into selling it, and then he had to build another one.”

Bob’s Space Racers is probably most well-known for making the Whac-A-Mole games in the late 1970’s. “Not too many games in this industry that last that long,” Cook said. “Most of them last a few years and then they’re on the shelf.”

The game helped propel Bob’s Space Racers into an international business, with customers in 180 companies. Cassata was inducted into the the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions' Hall of Fame in November.

But it’s still a family business, through and through. Cook is Cassata’s son-in-law.

“I married into the business,” Cook said, smiling. “He was a great teacher.”

List of Notable Bob's Space Racers Games

From the Bob's Space Racers website: