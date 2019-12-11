ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mayor Rick Kriseman announced on Tuesday that the City of St. Petersburg has $7.5 million budgeted to begin a major economic redevelopment project for the business district known as "The Deuces" in South St. Petersburg.

Project named "The Deuces Rising"

Project includes new Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum

More Pinellas County news

The project along the 22nd Street S. corridor, called The Deuces Rising, will feature workforce-owned housing, new parks, commercial and retail spaces, and a new Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum.

"Dueces Rising continues with a financial commitment of $1 million dollars for a future Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum," said Kriseman on Tuesday. "Our City, this very community and the rich history associated with it, is deserving of a proper museum on a well-traveled corridor."

Terri Lipsey Scott, the museum's executive director, said she's overwhelmed with gratitude.

"We are delighted to have been considered as a part of the renaissance of 22nd Street, the most historical African American strip in our city," she said. "We take delight in having been awarded this extraordinary opportunity and we look forward to it."

Kriseman said the redevelopment project also includes the Tangerine Plaza, which was home to one of the only grocery stores in the area that closed in 2017. The city will request proposals this week for a fresh food grocery store to open in the plaza.