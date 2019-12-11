POINCIANA, Fla. — Traffic issues are an all too familiar problem in Osceola County , especially in Poinciana. However, road improvement projects are on the way.

Road improvement projects coming to Poinciana

Poinciana is one of the most complained about areas in Osceola County, when it comes to traffic. Residents blame development for the congestion.

In May, voters in Osceola County turned down raising the sales tax from 7.5 percent to 8.5 percent — money that was meant to be used for transportation issues.

In exchange, Osceola County recently approved the refinancing of Osceola Parkway bonds to raise about $200 million, which is money that will go into improving the roads in Poinciana.

Here are the projects in the works for 2020:

U.S. 17-92 and Pleasant Hill Road Quad Road

Poinciana Parkway extending to County Road 532

extending to County Road 532 Interchange improvement at I-4 and C.R. 532 near the Championsgate area

Widening Osceola Polk County Line Road from two lanes to four lanes

Connection between Pleasant Hill Road and Reaves Road

FDOT Safety Study for Marigold/Peabody South

FDOT Safety Study for Marigold/Laurel Ave.

FDOT Safety Study for Marigold/San Lorenzo