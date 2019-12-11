ORLANDO, Fla. — There was a large law enforcement presence at a house just south of downtown Orlando Tuesday.

ICE: Homeland Security was conducting a federal search warrant

Records show property has multiple code enforcement complaints

A spokesperson with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Homeland Security investigators were conducting a federal search warrant at the house at South Parramore Avenue and Gore Street.

City of Orlando Code Enforcement records show there have been multiple code enforcement complaints at the property, including three last year about too many people living on the property.

One complaint alleged the owner was renting out bunk beds to more than 20 day workers.

Business records show a staffing business is associated with the property.

At this point though, federal authorities aren't releasing details about what the federal search warrant is about.