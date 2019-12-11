ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney Cruise Line's main terminal at Port Canaveral will close for a few months next year.

Disney Cruise Line main terminal to temporarily close

The closure will not affect summer sailings out of Port Canaveral

Cruise Terminal 8 will undergoing improvements

RELATED: Deal brings new Disney cruise ships to Port Canaveral

Cruise Terminal 8 is expected to close in June for a five-month refurbishment.

The closure will allow for the installation of a new curtain wall, seating replacement, the removal of ticket counters and the extension of the drop-off canopy.

Disney Cruise Line's summer sailings won't be affected during the shutdown thanks to an agreement Disney signed with Port Canaveral, which gives Disney the ability to use Terminal 10 while work on Terminal 8 is being completed.

The renovations come ahead of the debut of Disney Cruise Line's new, larger ship, the Disney Wish, which is scheduled to set sail in 2022. The Wish is the first of three new ships in Disney's so-called "Triton Class."

All of the new ships will be about 144,000 gross tons and have 1,250 guest staterooms, according to Disney. They will also be powered by liquefied natural gas.