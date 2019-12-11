OCALA, Fla. — You can still find fresh holiday trees at the Ocala National Forest. Over 200 people have paid for a permit to cut their own tree. Here's what you need to know:
1. Location: There are two locations: Park Ranger's office in Umatilla and Silver Springs.
2. Permit: To get a permit you will need your driver’s license, vehicle description, and $7.
3. Transportation: Try to bring a large sturdy vehicle, because park roads are rough, and you must be able to carry your tree out yourself.
4. Tools: Bring a saw.
5. Other advice: Get prepared to walk a dirt path when searching for the perfect tree.
For addresses to the ranger stations, a printable permit application and other information, head to the Ocala National Forest website.
