OCALA, Fla. — You can still find fresh holiday trees at the Ocala National Forest . Over 200 people have paid for a permit to cut their own tree. Here's what you need to know:

1. Location: There are two locations: Park Ranger's office in Umatilla and Silver Springs.

2. Permit: To get a permit you will need your driver’s license, vehicle description, and $7.

3. Transportation: Try to bring a large sturdy vehicle, because park roads are rough, and you must be able to carry your tree out yourself.

4. Tools: Bring a saw.

5. Other advice: Get prepared to walk a dirt path when searching for the perfect tree.​

For addresses to the ranger stations, a printable permit application and other information, head to the Ocala National Forest website.

