The weather outside might be frightful but inside here the trees are quite delightful, and with just two weeks left until Christmas there's still plenty of time to find perfect one.

So far this holiday season, Badding Bros Farm Market says it's been busier than usual with families coming in to get their cut tree or fresh made wreath, thanks to a late start.

"Christmas is always a very intense season because everyone wants their decorations right away and it happened even more so this year so with Thanksgiving and Christmas being so close together, that decorating period was more condensed so everyone wanted everything in two weekends versus it's typically spread out along three or four weekends," said Anna Badding, co-owner of Badding Bros Farm Market and Garden Center.

With two weeks to go, there's still a wide variety of trees to choose from, even the most popular selection among many.

"Fraser fir is still the number one variety,” said Mike Badding, another of the store’s co-owners. “It's going to hold its needles the best, it has the strongest branch, it has all the qualities that you're looking for in a tree, the can last well into January no problem.”

But factor in the demand, and a national tree shortage and customers still looking for a tree won’t want to wait too much longer.

"There's a lot of people looking for Fraser fir so there's not as many out there and it can take eight to 10 years to get that seven to eight foot Christmas tree so there's a lag time,” Mike Badding said. “It's just harder and harder every year with the tree shortages.”

He reminds people that, when those fresh trees come home, they’ll need a big drink right away.

"Make sure it gets a nice fresh cut on the bottom that way it can uptake water and then keep it watered,” he said. “It's going to drink about a half gallon a day. Once you get it inside, if your house is warm, it's going to want more water so just really make sure you're keeping track of it.”