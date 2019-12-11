ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the mood for a sweet breakfast treat?

How about sweet potato pancakes from The Library's Executive Chef Rachel Bennett?

A seasonal favorite, the sweet potato pancake are on the restaurant's brunch menu on Saturday and Sunday.

"I think this is just a really fun twist," Bennett said. "Everyone makes pumpkin everything for the holidays and I think sweet potatoes a little underplayed."

Ingredients

2 cups pancake mix

.5 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup sweet potato puree

2 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup water

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a mixing bowl and whisk until well combined

Apple compote:

2 cups frozen apples

1 cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons butter

Directions:

1. In large sauté’ pan add the butter and apples. Allow to cook until apples are soft

2. Add your brown sugar and allow to caramelize

Cinnamon maple

1 cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Directions:

1. Add ingredients into a bowl and whisk together

Clotted cream:

1 8oz container room temperature mascarpone

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup heavy cream

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a bowl and fold together using a rubber spatula

Candied pecans:

2 cups pecan pieces

1 cup egg whites

1/2 cup brown sugar

Directions:

1. In a large bowl whisk together the egg whites and brown sugar

2. Preheat oven to 225 degrees

3. Stir in pecan pieces to egg white mixture until well combined

4. Spray a large sheet tray and lay pecans and egg white mixture out evenly on sheet tray

5. Bake at 225 for about an hour, rotating and stirring pan every 15 minutes