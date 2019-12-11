ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the mood for a sweet breakfast treat?
How about sweet potato pancakes from The Library's Executive Chef Rachel Bennett?
A seasonal favorite, the sweet potato pancake are on the restaurant's brunch menu on Saturday and Sunday.
"I think this is just a really fun twist," Bennett said. "Everyone makes pumpkin everything for the holidays and I think sweet potatoes a little underplayed."
Ingredients
2 cups pancake mix
.5 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup sweet potato puree
2 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup water
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a mixing bowl and whisk until well combined
Apple compote:
2 cups frozen apples
1 cup brown sugar
3 tablespoons butter
Directions:
1. In large sauté’ pan add the butter and apples. Allow to cook until apples are soft
2. Add your brown sugar and allow to caramelize
Cinnamon maple
1 cup maple syrup
1 tablespoon cinnamon
Directions:
1. Add ingredients into a bowl and whisk together
Clotted cream:
1 8oz container room temperature mascarpone
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup heavy cream
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a bowl and fold together using a rubber spatula
Candied pecans:
2 cups pecan pieces
1 cup egg whites
1/2 cup brown sugar
Directions:
1. In a large bowl whisk together the egg whites and brown sugar
2. Preheat oven to 225 degrees
3. Stir in pecan pieces to egg white mixture until well combined
4. Spray a large sheet tray and lay pecans and egg white mixture out evenly on sheet tray
5. Bake at 225 for about an hour, rotating and stirring pan every 15 minutes