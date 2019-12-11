BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The saga continues for a Brevard County bridge damaged in 2017 by Hurricane Irma. Commissioners voted 5-0 to move forward in making the repairs themselves after FEMA denied them funding.

County to make repairs to damaged bridge after FEMA denies funds

Funding denied since county knew bridge was unstable before Irma

RELATED: Brevard County Bridge Damaged by Irma Remains Closed

According to FEMA documents , in September they determined the bridge is not eligible for funding because the county knew the bridge was considered unstable and needed repairs over a year before Hurricane Irma.

Shortly after Hurricane Irma , Sea Ray Drive Bridge over Sykes Creek got a Band-Aid fix, but it was still was not sound enough for vehicle traffic.

“The U.S. Army Corps of engineers help up shore up the bridge that cost them about $3 million, and as we normally would do based on hurricane damage we put in for FEMA funding to repair or replace the bridge,” explained Brevard County Communications Director Don Walker.

Because of the road being closed, a small business owner who once had a prime spot is losing business. Mat Matkovic owns Last Chance Bait and Tackle and says when he first open the shop five years ago, it was profitable -- but not so much now.

Although he has repeat customers who are familiar with the location of his bait and tackle shop, potential new customers through drive-by traffic are detoured and met with road closed signs.

“The extent of the damage is hard to put in numbers, but my guess is about 12 to 20 percent, which is huge for a small business,” Matkovic said.

According to the county, the bridge didn't meet the criteria for funding priorities, because it was not in dire condition and was still drivable.

Now the Merritt Island Redevelopment Agency and Brevard County's redevelopment agency are going to foot the bill. While the county is appealing FEMA's decision, they are in the process of bidding out the project, which will take about a month or longer.

“... We are estimating the cost of repair would be about $3 million, and the cost to replace would be about $5 (million),” Walker said.

Matkovic is holding on to his business, but it's not easy, he said. Despite that, he’s remaining positive and is thankful for his repeat customers.