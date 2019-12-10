ORLANDO, Fla. — A UCF fraternity already on suspension is now being accused of making one of its pledges use cocaine as part of initiation.

Sigma Chi fraternity was already under suspension

Report of cocaine use came out during appeals process

UCF is investigating

Sigma Chi fraternity was already under "organizational suspension" after an incident in the Florida Keys last spring when the fraternity falsely identified itself as the school's finance club while booking hotel rooms.

Sigma Chi appealed that suspension. That's when this latest charge was reported.

According to an incident report, a pledge was blindfolded and made to do cocaine as part of initiation. The report also claims the pledge was forced to stay at the frat house for a week.

UCF is investigating this latested report. Meanwhile, Sigma Chi is on suspension for the first violation through the spring 2020 semester.

This is not Sigma Chi's first suspension. The fraternity was suspended in 2013 for alcohol-related hazing. The suspension was supposed to remain in place until 2016. Later that year UCF shortened the suspension period to after the fall 2014 semester.

A similar complaint was made last month against another fraternity, Kappa Sigma. UCF suspended that university as well. The complaint said pledges were forced to smoke pot, drink entire bottles of alcohol and sometimes to sell their prescribed drugs to other fraternity members.

Since 2012, there have been 25 reports of hazing incidents at UCF.