DELAND, Fla. — Kimber Iverson’s screams were reportedly ignored as her boyfriend beat her unconscious at the Dixie Lodge motel, DeLand officials said Tuesday while announcing her death and a murder charge against her alleged attacker.

Kimber Iverson, 27, died Monday evening

Christopher Parker, 31, faces murder charge

People heard attack but didn't call 911

Police investigators said they talked to witnesses who heard Iverson’s screams on Friday night from the room she shared with Christopher Parker at the 647 South Woodland Boulevard motel.

Those people didn't call 911, investigators said.

The woman who lives in a nearby room told investigators the fight was loud enough to wake up her baby. After roughly 30 minutes, the woman decided to go grocery shopping at a local Walmart. She thought about calling for help but didn't, according to police.

"When she returned home, she saw Iverson on a stretcher being placed into an ambulance," an arrest report detailed.

DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger urged residents to help each other and call 911 if they sense trouble.

"If our residents hear something that doesn't sound right, please contact law enforcement immediately. Call 911. We discovered through our investigation that several witnesses heard the violent attack taking place Friday night, but no one came forward to contact the police," Umberger said. "Had these individuals who heard the strange sounds contacted police, it's possible that Ms. Iverson may still be alive today."

He said his agency worked with the Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza to file a first-degree murder charge against Parker, who is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach.

Parker was initially charged with aggravated battery and violation of probation.

Parker called 911, according to an arrest affidavit, and told a dispatcher, "She's not breathing. Get here quickly. She's not breathing. Come on!"

He told the dispatcher that Iverson had been drinking alcohol and was turning blue, but he didn't say what happened to her.

"The male agreed to do CPR and sounded as if he followed the dispatcher's instructions," the arrest affidavit said. "The male also advised that he had been doing CPR prior to calling 911 but did not provide a timeframe.

At one point, he stopped performing CPR and cried, pleading for her to start breathing, the report said.

"She was brutally beaten, very violent," Umberger said. "She died a very violent death."

Responding officers said Iverson suffered severe head injuries. The medical examiner said she died from blunt-force trauma to the head.

She had severe swelling and bruising around the eyes, nose, and left ear, according to the report. There was also a laceration from the left side of the upper forehead back into the hairline. She suffered facial fractures.

First responders managed to restore Iverson's respiration and heartbeat. She was taken to AdventHealth DeLand, where she died Monday evening.

Umberger said Parker gave police conflicting statements about what happened.

Parker is on probation for four grand-theft cases out of Seminole County and 11 grand-theft cases out of Volusia County.

The Florida Department of Corrections says his probation started in July 2018. It was scheduled to end in May 2022.

Parker and Iverson have a 5-year-old child together. That child is with family members.

The chief said investigators suspect Parker hurt Iverson in the past, though DeLand doesn't have any previous domestic violence cases involving the couple.

Umberger urged any domestic violence victims to contact a police advocate at 386-626-7418.